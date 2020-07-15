AIFF opens Indian club licensing system for 2020-21 season

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Club Licensing administration of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday distributed the Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) to all the clubs who are eligible to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2020-21 season.

Clubs will have to confirm their intention to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2020-21 season by submitting the signed copy of the Club Licensing Agreement on or before July 24, 2020.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the AIFF had earlier extended the deadline to July 15 for clubs and academies to submit their application form along with the prescribed fee for AIFF Academy Accreditation for the 2020-21 season.

"We are cognizant that the COVID-19 situation is still developing and will continue to follow Government advice to keep the situation under review. We will explore different options for completing the accreditation process when the conditions allow," the national body for football had said in a statement. (ANI)

