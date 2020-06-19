AIFF organises age-group coaching webinar with KNVB

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): As part of the All India Football Federation's MoU with KNVB, the Indian federation on Wednesday organised a webinar with their KNVB counterparts in order to "develop coaches to deal with age-specific coaching".

Elite KNVB instructor Bert Zuurman along with Piet De Jong and Johan Van Geijn who guided the AFC Instructors prior to as well as the Coach Education department from the Netherlands were present in the web-meeting.

Besides them, AIFF Technical Director Doru Isac, Savio Medeira head of Coach Education and Mariano Dias were also present in the meeting.

"In our efforts to develop coaches to deal with age-specific coaching, this was a fruitful start between KNVB & AIFF in terms of Coach Education in India. KNVB's youth structure is one of the best in the world we appreciate their help in restructuring the youth coaching system in our country," Medeira stated.

Followed by the discussion on age-specific coaching, an interactive session on dealing with kids from different age-groups was organised.

"We are confident that this project with KNVB will immensely benefit the overall development of our coaches," Medeira summed up. (ANI)

