AIFF organises FIFA MA Course for referees, assistant referees in India

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with FIFA, is conducting five FIFA MA Courses for the Referees, Assistant Referees, and the referee assessors across India, the first of which got underway from Saturday.

The courses, which are being held online, are classified into four different parts, catering to the different aspects of officiating the game.

The FIFA MA Course for Men Referees are to be held between August 14 to 17, while the same for the Men Assistant Referee, Referee Assessors, and Women Referees & Assistant Referees are to be held on August 19-22, August 26-29, and September 2-5, respectively.



"Generally the FIFA MA Course has been happening physically every year, but this time we have had to do this virtually due to the pandemic situation," said Ravishankar J, Referees Director, AIFF in an official release.

"It starts with the amendments that come into effect in July every year. These are explained by the FIFA instructors with videos, and they need to be implemented by every Member Association (MA) every year," he added.

A total of 40 referees and as many assistant referees are set to undertake their respective FIFA MA Courses, with 49 referee assessors taking part in their FIFA MA Course. Meanwhile, a total of 35 female referees and assistant referees will take their respective courses.

"More than the amendments, the laws are also refreshed and it helps improve referees' analyses of incidents, helps them to improves their position on the pitch, and helps the referee assessors better assess the performance of the match officials. We thank FIFA for always giving us priority when we bid for the FIFA MA Course," Ravishankar further stated. (ANI)

