AIFF partners with Profit.co for goal monitoring

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has opted for Profit.Co's OKR software to monitor its second four-year strategic plan launched in 2019. OKR's strategy tool will be to monitor the plan, its growth and achievements.

AIFF, the first sports federation implemented Profit.Co framework in March 2020 across most of its employees barring the technical staff on the field to streamline and implement its strategic plan.

"OKRs stood-out because the framework helps in transparency, especially while having collaborations. OKRs ensures there is a dialogue and engagement between departments to get work done faster and with more efficiency. We needed an impactful monitoring and tracking tool that gave the team a sense of alignment which made us opt for OKRs," Kushal Das, AIFF, General Secretary said in a statement.



Das also shared that, "OKR software was used to launch and implement several digital programs and initiatives during the pandemic. We launched AIFF TV Live in May 2020 which has generated over 7 million views since its launch. We are also working on various digital tools and projects, one of which is a partner with SAI to start e-patshala. As the season started, AIFF was the first sports federation to organise an on-field sports event in the second week of October in a bio-bubble in India following all COVID-19 regulations."

The AIFF team embraced OKR's implementation despite the pandemic and the fact they could reach out to Profit.Co's team for any queries. Prior to implementing OKR's, it was difficult for AIFF to monitor work status from all departments as teams were traveling which led to lack of ownership and inconsistencies in tracking the plan's progress.

"We are proud that a sports federation like AIFF has chosen Profit.co to streamline their goals and align their targets. It sets an example for all other federations and business entities to use business tools to enhance their objectives," said Senthil Rajagopalan, President, Profit.co. (ANI)

