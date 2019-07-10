AIFF President Praful Patel applauds Indian Women's football team

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF), president Praful Patel applauded Indian Women's team on Tuesday and stated that AIFF is proud of their performance.

"All India Football Federation is extremely proud of you. I am very proud of you. The entire country is also very proud of you," AIFF quoted Praful Patel as saying.

Patel stated that the AIFF has been focusing on women's football and putting effort to bring fame in the sport. AIFF is also stressing on exposure tours as well for the team so that they have sufficient exposure. In the year 2019, the team have travelled to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey for exposure tours.

"We have been focusing a lot on women's football in our effort to bring glory to the sport. We know that one cannot improve without sufficient exposure. Hence, we have been stressing on exposure tours for the team. Till the time you play better teams, one cannot improve," Patel stated.

Patel further added that U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup will be a remarkable step for the improvement of the game in India. The U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in India next year from September 21 to October 4.

"The U-17 Women's World Cup will be a significant step to improve women's football in India. You need to remember that the players who will play in the World Cup idolise you, and look up to you. It's you who inspire them," Patel added.

Ashalata Devi, women's player of the year 2018-19 awardee thanked AIFF for their support.

"We are very thankful for the exposure trips which helped us immensely. We are a much more confident unit now. Playing in Spain, and Turkey helped us to play at a high intensity," Ashalata said.

Indian Women's team squad are currently training in Delhi for preparation of the Cotif Cup later this month, and also the AFC Qualifiers scheduled later. (ANI)