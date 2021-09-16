AIFF President Praful Patel meets Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, updates him on upcoming international events

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel met Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday.

The AIFF President updated the Minister on the forthcoming major international events which are to be held in India in 2022 viz., the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled to kick-off in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 onwards and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 to be held from October 11, 2022.

Ravi Mittal, Secretary Sports, and Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India, were also present along with Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, and Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary, AIFF.



Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday had announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Bringing back four months of power-packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting November 19.

The first installment of the schedule announced runs until January 9. Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan will square off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign.

SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC. (ANI)

