AIFF starts online tutorial classes for referees amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has started online tutorial classes for referees across India amid the ongoing lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sixty referees of category 3 and category 4 have been divided into two batches of 30 participants each and are undergoing online classes for over two hours, thrice a day.

The batch A is being coached by Suresh Srinivasan and Bhaskar while Antony D'Costa and Rizwan ul Haq are the instructors for Batch B. All of the above are ex-FIFA referees. In addition, 50 observers and instructors are also part of the tutorial classes as invitees.

AIFF Director of Referees Ravishankar said they felt going digital was the best option available considering the ongoing situation.

"As outdoor activities have been shut for coronavirus pandemic we had to come up with some plan for the referees. The courses are part of the ongoing process to improve them, and there cannot be any stop to further development," AIFF's official website quoted Ravishankar, who himself is a former FIFA Referee, as saying.

"Given the current circumstances, we challenged ourselves and felt going digital was the best, and the sole viable option. We felt it was the best way to engage time, make use of the lockdown, and sustain our efforts for holistic development," he added.

Also, referees from Category 1/2 including the FIFA panelled ones have been asked to attend a trivia session on alternative days.

"200-odd category 1/2 referees have been instructed to take part in the trivia sessions on every alternative day. While the session will help them get updated about the recent amendments by FIFA, the MCQ test will maintain a healthy competition amongst them," Ravishankar said.

AIFF has also shared indoor training regime with the referees which will, in the process, help them maintain their fitness during the unforeseen period. (ANI)

