AIFF to hold meeting with representatives from all I-League clubs amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will hold a Skype meeting with representatives from all I-League clubs in view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concerning the recent global outbreak of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The guidelines, issued to all National Sports Federations (NSF) among others, stated: "You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators."

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports revealed that all international sporting events have been temporarily suspended in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"All the international sporting events that were scheduled in the country have been temporarily suspended. So far as domestic tournaments are concerned, we are advising everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and try to avoid mass gatherings," Rijiju told reporters.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

