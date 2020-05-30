AIFF tournaments stay suspended, addresses COVID-19 Football Regulatory issues

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): All the footballing activities under the aegis of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stay suspended in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other state governments.

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has issued the Covid-19 Football Regulatory Issues Version 1.0 April 2020 with the requisite guidelines to overcome the regulatory and legal issues during this unforeseen situation caused by the pandemic.

The AIFF has the responsibility and mandate to follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by FIFA with due consideration to the current situation of nationwide lockdown and the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

AIFF has worked on a series of recommendations and guidelines to address some of the key practical issues arising from the pandemic, especially with regards to player contracts and the transfer system generally. This correspondence has been issued to provide clarity and address the following regulatory and governance issues in football:

The appropriate timing for the upcoming registration periods ("transfer windows"). Expiring agreements i.e. agreements terminating at the end of the current season and new agreements i.e. agreements that have already been signed and due to commence with the start of the new season. Agreements that cannot be performed as the parties originally anticipated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

