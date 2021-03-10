Akash, Suresh, Amarjit feel lucky to have played for Indian Arrows

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): With the Indian football season coming to its business end, a number of youngsters have moved forward together through the ranks to the Indian Super League, showing that they have the attitude and the aptitude to perform in high-level games, despite their relatively young age.

While these boys now shine for different clubs, they all share the same background -- Indian Arrows.

Akash Mishra has had an impressive season with Hyderabad FC, playing a part in all 20 matches for the Nizams and amassing as many as four successful tackles per game.



The 19-year-old considers himself lucky to have been a part of the Arrows journey in the earlier part of his senior professional career, something that has moved him forward from the I-League, to the ISL, and most recently to the Indian football team probables list as well.

"I came in from the AIFF Academy, and I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity at Indian Arrows. My first season was not that great, as I had a few injuries. But that changed in the second season, and I was able to play all the matches," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Akash as saying.

Another former Arrows lad, who has gone on to make a name for himself at Bengaluru FC is midfielder Suresh Wangjam. The FIFA U-17 World Cupper relishes the vision that the Indian Arrows have to promote youngsters, much like himself, and give them a platform.

"Bengaluru is my first professional club, but I have previously played for Arrows, which is a developmental team. Having played there for two seasons, I must say that I just love the vision. They give the opportunity to the young players," said Suresh.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who had captained the Blue Colts in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, recently made it to the semi-finals of the ISL with his new club FC Goa. The former Arrows lad who also holds the distinct record of being the youngest man to captain a side in the I-League, feels that he and his comrades got the ladder, in the form of Indian Arrows, that paved their way upwards, after the FIFA U-17 World Cup. (ANI)

