Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): The Football Association of Ireland on Friday announced that Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus.



The announcement came less than a day after Browne played in Ireland's friendly match against England here at the Wembley Stadium. The Association added that the rest of the squad has tested negative.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff," the Football Association of Ireland tweeted.

Ireland suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of England in the match. In the Nations League, the team will take on Wales on November 15 before facing Bulgaria on November 19. (ANI)

