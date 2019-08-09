Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi joins Everton on five-year deal

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:08 IST

Liverpool [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Everton signed forward player Alex Iwobi for an undisclosed fee after he agreed on a five-year deal until the end of June 2024.
Alex was with the Arsenal since joining the academy 15 years ago. He made his debut for club in October 2015 at the age of 19.
The 23-year-old made 148 appearances and scored 15 goals. He also represented Nigeria in 36 games.
Alex is the Everton's seventh and final signing of the summer transfer window following the additions of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, right-back Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.
"Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton. He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team," Everton manager Marco Silva said in a statement.
"He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience - 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games," he added.
Silva said Alex is the player he wanted for his team and he perfectly fits in his model.
"Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club," Siva said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:10 IST

