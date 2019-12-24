Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out from Liverpool's final two matches of 2019 with injury

Liverpool [UK], Dec 24 (ANI): Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out from the club's final two matches of the year with an injury, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed.

Klopp said that there is 'no chance' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to recover before the club's matches against Leicester City and Wolves.

"The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged. Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don't know exactly," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see. No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] that's clear," he added.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained the injury during the clash against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Liverpool won the title after defeating Flamengo by 1-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool will compete against Leicester City on December 27 followed by clash against Wolves on December 29. (ANI)

