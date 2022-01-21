Alexander-Arnold praises 'world-class' Jota after Liverpool's win against Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], January 21 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold heaped praise on Diogo Jota after the Reds cruised booked the summit clash against Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

The Merseyside club claimed a 2-0 win at Arsenal in the last-four second leg to set up a showpiece date against Chelsea on February 27.

That will be the first chance for Alexander-Arnold - who set up both of Diogo Jota's goals in the victory at Emirates Stadium - to represent his club in a final at the national arena.



Post-match, the full-back reflected on a satisfying performance versus the Gunners in an interview with Sky Sports. He said: "We never gave them too many chances, if any; they had free-kick early doors, to be fair. But other than that, we kept them at bay, we didn't really give them too many chances and we created a couple ourselves."

"Diogo's first goal was outstanding from him, the type of player he is. And again the second goal, he has done outstanding again. He is a world-class player in possibly the best form he's found himself in at the club so far. Hopefully more goals for him and hopefully we'll be able to get a win in the final," the full-back added.

The striker opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium after 19 minutes and then clinched the last-four tie with a well-taken finish in the latter stages of the second half. (ANI)

