Alexis Sanchez might end up playing a lot of games: Solskjaer

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez is not in the club's reserves while adding the Chilean footballer might play a lot of games.
"Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this. It's these stories he's been put in the reserves, of course, he hasn't. He's had three weeks now; he's a few weeks behind the rest, but close to being ready," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
"We don't have the biggest forward line in numbers. So Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club, he's quality," he added.
Sanchez is yet to make a return to action for the club after he picked up a knock during Copa America.
Solakjaer is also optimistic regarding Fred's future.
"Your team will always play better if settled and you have a good foundation and not conceding goals. Good teams I played in, we always had a strong base, a keeper, settled backline and we hope to provide that for our attackers and midfielders and we believe Fred is going to have a big season as well."
Manchester United will compete against Wolves in the Premier League on August 20. (ANI)

