Algeria defeat Senegal, win Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 (ANI): Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (local time).

With this win, Algeria have now scripted their second AFCON Cup win. On the other hand, Senegal are yet to win the tournament.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored the only goal of the match as he scored for Algeria in the second minute of the match.

The goal came from Algeria's one and only shot of the game.

After Algeria's goal, Senegal dominated the possession, but they were able to find an equalising goal.

In the second half, it seemed as if Senegal were granted a penalty for handball but after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, match referee Sidi Alioum overturned his decision.

This was the first time since 1990 that Algeria had made it to the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

