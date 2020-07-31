All our energy is going to be on winning that trophy: Mikel Arteta ahead of FA Cup final

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his side is going to put all their energy in the match to win the decider.

"The only aim, the only focus, and all our energy is going to be on winning that trophy, it doesn't matter where we start. Two big clubs playing each other, Chelsea are in a really good moment, they have come back so far this season where they are - they are playing a really good level. We are going to go for it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

In the semi-final, Arsenal had defeated Manchester City to book their spot in the final whereas Chelsea had overpowered Manchester United.

Arteta also praised Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and added that people should not draw comparisons with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

"About Frank as a player, he was absolutely top. The consistency he was able to play for that many years, in the position that he played at such a big club, and doing what he did, was incredible. Big credit to him on that," he said.

"As a manager, he has shown, since he went to Derby, the kind of person and ambition that he has, and the way he encourages his team to play. Again this season he has done a really good job. We are both young, we are both trying to learn our positions so I wouldn't like to compare with the two managers you mentioned (Klopp and Guardiola)," Arteta added.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the final on August 1. (ANI)

