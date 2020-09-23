All Real Madrid players, coaching staff test negative for coronavirus

Madrid [Spain], September 23 (ANI): Real Madrid conducted Covid-19 tests on the first team and the coaching staff and no one returned positive for the infection, announced the club on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that after the last COVID-19 tests carried out on our football first team and the coaching staff, all the results have come back negative," the club said in a statement.

According to Goal.com, there were reports in the Spanish media suggesting that Martin Odegaard has tested positive for coronavirus after the club's round of testing on Monday.



The report also claimed that Madrid had been waiting for the results of a second test to arrive as errors can occasionally creep in, Goal.com reported.

However, the recent statement from the club has put an end to all the speculations.

Real Madrid on Monday witnessed a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in the La Liga. The club is now gearing up for the clash against Real Betis, slated to take place on September 27. (ANI)

