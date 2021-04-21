All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League

London [UK], April 21 (ANI) All six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed European Super League, have withdrawn from the competition.

The competition's announcement on Sunday, made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

"Manchester City football club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League," City said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it," said Arsenal while withdrawing from the league.

United also confirmed their withdrawal and said: "Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League. We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders."



Liverpool said their involvement in the proposed breakaway league "has been discontinued".

"Liverpool football club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions."

"We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL)", said Tottenham.

Chelsea has also signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw, reported BBC Sport.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who was involved in the Super League discussions, has announced he will step down from his role at the end of 2021, as per goal.com.

On Monday, FIFA had also expressed its disapproval for the proposed league.

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin has also said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the European Super League. (ANI)

