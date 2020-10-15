Allan Saint-Maximin signs new six-year deal with Newcastle United

Newcastle [UK], October 15 (ANI): French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new six-year deal with Premier League club Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old scored a fine goal then brilliantly set up Callum Wilson for another in United's 3-1 win over Burnley in their last match, while his performances last season saw him nominated for the Premier League EA Sports Player of the Month Award for June.

He scored five goals and provided eight assists in 34 games for the Magpies since joining from Nice last year.



Saint-Maximin explained that his relationship with head coach Steve Bruce had been a big factor in his decision, along with the head of recruitment Steve Nixon.

"I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it's my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch. Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time," the winger said in a statement.

"Every club I'd been before, the fans loved me - but not like the Newcastle fans. That's really important because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I'm really happy," he added.

Steve Bruce added: "We're absolutely delighted that he's committed his future here. We're delighted to be keeping him - and he's delighted to be staying."

"I'm sure the supporters will be delighted with the news. He's had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he's got the talent to do it," the head coach added. (ANI)

