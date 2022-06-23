Am going to be Liverpool's No.1 fan forever: Sadio Mane

Liverpool [UK], June 23 (ANI): Sadio Mane will forever be an ardent Liverpool supporter following his transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Mane's glittering six-year spell on Merseyside has come to an end, with the forward swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena.

The Senegal international leaves as a bona-fide club legend.

His signing from Southampton in 2016 proved transformative as he immediately propelled Jurgen Klopp's team to Champions League qualification and was duly a cornerstone of the glorious years that have followed.

Mane won six major trophies - the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup - with the Reds, while he also inspired his country to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph earlier in 2022.



Personal accolades have included the African Footballer of the Year and Premier League Golden Boot awards, while his record of 120 goals in 269 appearances for Liverpool puts him 14th in the club's all-time leading scorers list.

After putting the finishing touches on his move to Bayern, Mane spoke to Liverpoolfc.com in a farewell interview.

He spoke of his eternal love for all things Liverpool, saying "After every game! After every one of my games in Munich I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool's No.1 fan forever."

"I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them. And for sure they will be even better because I know the boys: great players, great talent, great maturity and attitude, so of course, Liverpool will always stay even better, for sure," he added.

Mane left Generation Foot in his homeland of Senegal at the age of 19 to join Metz in France. After spells at RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title, and Southampton, in 2016 he signed for Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. He also played a leading role in the English giants' long-awaited Premier League title in 2020.

Last season Mane collected the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League and Premier League. The forward made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals.

He has also scored 31 goals in 89 appearances for the Senagal national team, having made his debut at the age of 20. In the winter he won the Africa Cup of Nations together with Bayern's Bouna Sarr. Mane was named African Footballer of the Year in 2019. (ANI)

