Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Buriram (Thailand) June 10 (ANI): Indian football head coach Igor Stimac praised young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at Thailand.

Stimac said that the 18-year-old midfielder is mature for his age and his playing style gives hope to the team to play aggressively.

Amarjit along with Raynier Fernandes changed the pace of the match against Curacao in the King's Cup.

"I'm really impressed with how he looks on the pitch, and how mature he looks with respect to his age. The way he plays is something which gives us hope. He along with Raynier (Fernandes), completely changed the game against Curacao," Igor Stimac said.

"He is among the players we rely on. All of them have good abilities, and we will work on advancing their game as they are our future," he added.

Amarjit's U-19 coach Floyd Pinto said that his selection in the national team makes staff and players proud. He is the first one from Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to pick up in the national team.

"Amarjit getting the call-up for the senior national team makes our staff, and players at the India U-19 camp very proud. It's a wonderful feeling. He is the first player from the Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to make it to the first team," India U-19 team coach Floyd Pinto said.

Amarjit's selection in the national team gave other players hope that their hard work and commitment will get noticed. He had become the motivation for the other players to work hard and make it to the senior team.

"It gives all the players a renewed hope and belief that their hard work and commitment will not go unnoticed. It's a motivation for all these players to do better and work even harder, and hopefully make their way to the senior team in the near future," he added.

The 18-year-old midfielder thanked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the unprecedented support and the exposure they gave to the U-17 team. Singh said that AIFF gave the team a chance to play against the top clubs and national teams in the world which helped us to improve much as a player.

"I am thankful to the AIFF for the support, and exposure they gave to the Indian U-17 team, which was something unprecedented. They gave us the chance to play against some of the top clubs, and National teams in the world, which helped us improve hugely as players," Amarjit said. (ANI)

