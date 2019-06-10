Indian midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam in action.
Indian midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam in action.

Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:16 IST

Buriram (Thailand) June 10 (ANI): Indian football head coach Igor Stimac praised young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at Thailand.
Stimac said that the 18-year-old midfielder is mature for his age and his playing style gives hope to the team to play aggressively.
Amarjit along with Raynier Fernandes changed the pace of the match against Curacao in the King's Cup.
"I'm really impressed with how he looks on the pitch, and how mature he looks with respect to his age. The way he plays is something which gives us hope. He along with Raynier (Fernandes), completely changed the game against Curacao," Igor Stimac said.
"He is among the players we rely on. All of them have good abilities, and we will work on advancing their game as they are our future," he added.
Amarjit's U-19 coach Floyd Pinto said that his selection in the national team makes staff and players proud. He is the first one from Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to pick up in the national team.
"Amarjit getting the call-up for the senior national team makes our staff, and players at the India U-19 camp very proud. It's a wonderful feeling. He is the first player from the Indian U-17 World Cup Team, and the Arrows and even the U-19 squad to make it to the first team," India U-19 team coach Floyd Pinto said.
Amarjit's selection in the national team gave other players hope that their hard work and commitment will get noticed. He had become the motivation for the other players to work hard and make it to the senior team.
"It gives all the players a renewed hope and belief that their hard work and commitment will not go unnoticed. It's a motivation for all these players to do better and work even harder, and hopefully make their way to the senior team in the near future," he added.
The 18-year-old midfielder thanked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the unprecedented support and the exposure they gave to the U-17 team. Singh said that AIFF gave the team a chance to play against the top clubs and national teams in the world which helped us to improve much as a player.
"I am thankful to the AIFF for the support, and exposure they gave to the Indian U-17 team, which was something unprecedented. They gave us the chance to play against some of the top clubs, and National teams in the world, which helped us improve hugely as players," Amarjit said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Mohammad Shahzad blames ACB for his withdrawl from CWC'19 squad

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad on Monday blamed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for his withdrawal from the team's squad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:04 IST

CWC'19: Proteas-Windies clash called off due to rain

Southampton [UK], June 10 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Monday due to steady drizzle at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:59 IST

Yuvi bids farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all three formats of the game on Monday and after his decision, the player bid farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:27 IST

India will face Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup opener

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation(AIFF) on Monday announced the schedule for the Intercontinental Cup 2019, beginning July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvi

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday, and after he formally announced his decision, England's bowler Stuart Broad bid adieu to his biggest nemesis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:55 IST

WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

Florida [US], Jun 10 (ANI): Australian Ashleigh Barty has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Wanted to play IPL final and end cricket with satisfaction, says Yuvraj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Former India power-hitter Yuvraj Singh on Monday said had he been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the IPL final, he would have ended his cricketing journey with satisfaction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:23 IST

Retirement decision was Yuvi's own, says his mother Shabnam Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The decision of Yuvraj Singh to retire from all forms of cricket was his own, said Shabnam Singh, cricketer's mother, here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:19 IST

Cricketing fraternity reacts to Yuvi's retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:26 IST

Swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:51 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in B'desh-SL clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, both with one win each under their belt, would aim to dominate the other when they lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 11 at County Ground in Bristol.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Hardik Pandya took the game away from Australia: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): At a time when cricket enthusiasts and veterans are heaping praises on Shikhar Dhawan for his crucial ton in India's World Cup match against Australia, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya's inning which took the game away.

Read More
iocl