Ambernath United Atlanta FC complete double over Hyderabad Reserves, win 3-0

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Ambernath United Atlanta FC completed a hattrick of wins for the first time as they beat Hyderabad Reserves by 3-0 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

This also meant that they won their first match away from home in Group D as they look to qualify for the next round of I-League 2.

A brace from Adil Khan lit up the first half in favour of Ambernath United Atlanta FC who made a dream start to the match. The first goal came in the 9th minute and the second in the 27th minute, meaning they were 2-0 up before the half-hour mark. Arif Shaikh scored the third to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute to put the game beyond doubt and seal all three points for Ambernath United Atlanta FC who were in no mood of slipping up.

AUA FC added to their back-to-back home wins against Goa Reserves and Dempo SC. This 3-0 win meant they moved up to 14 points from 7 matches played, going three points clear of Dempo SC who have 11 points from seven matches.

Elsewhere AUA FC won 3-0 away to Goa Reserves to maintain their lead at the top by three points. They now have 17 points from seven matches played. It all comes down to the big one, next Thursday, April 27, when Ambernath United Atlanta makes their trip to Ahmedabad to face Group D leaders ARA FC.

We are one match day away from finding out what fate has in store for Ambernath United Atlanta FC in terms of qualifying for the next round. Let us have a look at both the home and away form of Ambernath United Atlanta FC this season so far with one match to play.

Home Form: 10/12 Points won at home



2-1 win vs Hyderabad Reserves

1-1 draw vs ARA FC

2-0 win vs Goa Reserves

3-1 win vs Dempo SC

Away Form: 4/9 points won away from home so far

3-3 draw vs Goa Reserves

2-1 loss vs Dempo SC

3-0 win vs Hyderabad Reserves

A win will do wonders for the side from Maharashtra who will be up once again against their sternest test in Group D. The reverse fixture produced a 1-1 draw wherein AUA FC came back from 1-0 down to share a point each in the 1-1 draw. (ANI)

