Andres Iniesta looking forward to 'special game' against former club Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is looking forward to a 'special game' as he will be competing against his former club Barcelona.

"For us it is a privilege to play Barcelona. It will be a very special game," Goal.com quoted Iniesta as saying.

Iniesta will be facing his former side for the first time since he left Barcelona last year.

"Personally, it will be special to play against some former colleagues. We will try to compete at our best, also in order to get prepared for our next [J1 League] game, which is the important one," he said.

"We expect all the fans can have some fun with this match. Hopefully it will be a special day for all our fans, Barcelona fans and also for all the Japanese people," he added.

Barcelona faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their first pre-season friendly match and this will be club's second pre-season friendly clash. (ANI)

