Andres Iniesta reveals his best moment as Barca player

Barcelona [Spain], April 29 (ANI): Former Barcelona player Andres Iniesta revealed that his best moment as a Barca player was his debut, calling the occasion a dream come true moment.

"The best moment as a Barca player was my debut. I could say many things but that day a dream came true, one that I had had since I was 12. From there it all started," the club's official website.

Iniesta, who plays for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, is currently in lockdown in Japan with his family.

Iniesta said although he is taking advantage of the family time he is getting from this coronavirus-induced lockdown, he hopes things get back to normal.

"We are at home following the instructions of the health authorities, hoping we can get back to our normal routine. Meanwhile, we have improvised and taken advantage of the family time that we don't always have," he said.

The 35-year-old also reflected on his retirement plans saying that he still sees it a "way off".

"Sometimes I think about retirement but if I am honest, I still see it a way off. I feel good physically and mentally. I am happy to be playing and I have the strength to continue," Iniesta said. (ANI)

