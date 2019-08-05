Andy Robertson expecting tough competition in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson has said that their rivals are going to pose a 'better threat' to them in the upcoming Premier League.

"Look, we know we are a good team and we know we are here to stay. We need to prove that again. But like I said, the other teams that were quite a bit behind us last season will pose a better threat than they did last season and Man City will definitely be here to stay. So it will be an interesting league but it's one where we can definitely compete in," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Liverpool finished on the second position in the last edition as they fell one point short from the winners Manchester City, who had 98 points.

Premier League is going to start from Saturday and Robertson is excited about the commencement of the league.

"Friday (local time) is a big one, nobody has hidden away from that as it's the start of the Premier League and everyone looks to get off to a good start," he said.

Liverpool will compete against Norwich City in the Premier League on August 10. (ANI)

