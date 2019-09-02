Andy Robertson hails Roberto Firmino

Liverpool [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson praised Roberto Firmino saying that there is no one like the 27-year-old.

"With his work-rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don't think there's anyone like him," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Robertson even went on to call the Brazilian international, whose nickname is Bobby, a "world class" player.

"People will say there are better strikers, but for me what he does is so important to our team. We'd be lost without him. He's world-class," he said.

"He does everything, and that's the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all. He's our first line of defence, and I've not seen anybody better at doing that," Robertson added.

Liverpool have won all their four matches so far in the Premier League and will now compete against Newcastle on September 14. (ANI)

