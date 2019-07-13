Andy Robertson to travel to US despite hand infection

Liverpool [UK], July 13 (ANI): Despite Andy Robertson picking up a hand infection, Liverpool confirmed that the Scotland international will travel to the United States for the club's pre-season tour next week.

"Robertson will travel to the United States for the Reds' pre-season tour next week," the club said in a statement.

However, the club also stated that Robertson will be temporarily delayed in participating in the usual tests and drills.

"Andy Robertson has undergone a minor procedure on his hand after picking up an infection. The defender reported back for pre-season training on Saturday morning but will be temporarily delayed in participating in the usual tests and drills, with the club's medical team continuing to monitor his rehabilitation from the surgery," the statement added. (ANI)

