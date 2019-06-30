Argentina player Lionel Messi
Argentina player Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria backs Messi's Copa America score

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:48 IST

Leeds [UK], June 30 (ANI): Although Argentina star Lionel Messi has not been able to score many goals in the Copa America, he got backing from his team-mate Angel Di Maria, who said that the 32-year old is giving his everything and doing very well.
"I think Leo is doing things very well. He's not scoring goals like he usually does, but I think he's doing a good job. He's running and he's giving everything. He has to keep running and then the rest will come. I think he is doing very well," Goal.com quoted Di Maria as saying.
Messi has scored just one goal in the tournament so far. Despite him not being at his best in the tournament, Argentina have managed to secure their spot in the semi-finals after they defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
In the semi-final, Argentina will compete against Brazil and Di Maria is hoping that things will go well.
"With Brazil it's a complicated game, but I think all the teams make it difficult for you. Brazil will play as our equals and they will have the home support. We have to try to play our way, do what we did against Venezuela and hopefully things will go well," he said.
Argentina will face Brazil on July 3. (ANI)

