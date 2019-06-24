Another Copa begins now: Messi after securing quarter-finals spot

Leeds [UK], June 24 (ANI): After Argentina registered their first victory in the Copa America and secured their quarter-finals spot on Monday, Lionel Messi said that 'another Copa begins now' for them.

In their opening match of the tournament, Argentina faced a 0-2 defeat against Colombia followed by a 1-1 draw against Paraguay.

Hence, after the conclusion of the first two games, Argentina faced a lot of criticism. However, in the third match, Albiceleste made a solid comeback as they thrashed Qatar by 2-0.

"The important thing was to win to keep going in the Copa, to get through the group stage. This will be an important boost for what's to come ... another Copa begins now," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scored the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute. In the 82nd minute, Sergio Aguero added another goal to give his side a two-goal lead and the match concluded on the same.

Messi admitted that there was extra pressure on them and the victory must give them strength.

"This victory must give us strength and make us grow as a team. It's tough playing this kind of game due to the necessity, the obligation [to win], the fear of missing out. But beyond that we played well and went through, which is what matters," he said.

Argentina will now face Venezuela on June 29. (ANI)

