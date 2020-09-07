Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest-ever goalscorer in win over Ukraine

Madrid [Spain], September 7 (ANI): Ansu Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history during his team's massive win over Ukraine in the Nations League.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain, breaking the record of Juan Errazquin who had scored at the age of 18 years and 344 days in 1925, Goal.com reported.

Spain claimed a commanding 4-0 win over Ukraine, with Fati scoring the third goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Sergio Ramos in the third minute. Ramos then doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

In the second-half, Ferran Torres netted a stunning goal, taking the scoreline to 4-0. (ANI)

