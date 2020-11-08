Ansu Fati sustains knee injury, says Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], November 8 (ANI): Barcelona on Sunday confirmed that Ansu Fati has picked up a knee injury.



Fati sustained the injury during the team's La Liga match against Real Betis here on Saturday. The player played for 45 minutes in the match and was then substituted.

"Tests carried out on Saturday have shown that the first team player Ansu Fati has torn meniscus in his left knee. In the coming days the treatment necessary will be determined," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Barcelona had registered a 5-2 win in the match. Lionel Messi, who replaced Fati, scored two goals in the match to cruise Barcelona to an impressive win. (ANI)

