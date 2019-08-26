Antoine Griezmann made an impact, Valverde after Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is satisfied with Antoine Griezmann's performance during club's 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Monday saying that the 28-year-old made an impact in the game.

"I have to recognise that it was an important day for him due to the injuries we had. He reacted perfectly. He dropped into the midfield to help and he made an impact. We know that if attacking players track back, we have a better chance of winning," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Griezmann scored twice in the match followed by strikes of Carles Perez, Jordi Alba, Arturo Vidal each, helping Barcelona win the match.

"It is essential that more players score goals. The fact that Griezmann scores give him some security," he said.

Valverde also chose to bring 16-year-old Anssumane Fati in the match, who became the youngest debutant since 1941.

"He has a lot of self-confidence, goes to space, faces one-on-one. He is the youngest player I've ever handed a debut, but as with veterans, we look at performance, he can give us good performances and that's why I gave him his debut," Valverde said of Fati.

Barcelona will now face Osasuna on August 31. (ANI)

