Antonia Rudiger's racism investigation closed due to lack of evidence

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): England football club Tottenham Hotspur and Metropolitan Police have closed its investigation into the alleged racist abuse of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger due to lack of evidence.

During the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham, Rudiger had complained of being subjected to racial abuse on December 22 last year.

"The club and the Metropolitan Police have now exhausted all avenues of investigation following the reported incident at our home fixture against Chelsea on December 22," Tottenham said in an official statement.

"We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers. All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation," it added.

During the match, referee Anthony Taylor had called for an announcement to be made over the stadium's public address system to warn fans against making racist comments.

"The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse," Tottenham's statement further read.

Tottenham had to face a 0-2 defeat against Chelsea. The side is currently placed at the sixth place in the Premier League standings with 30 points from 21 matches.

While, Chelsea is in fourth place with 36 points from 21 matches. (ANI)

