Argentine striker Lionel Messi
Argentine striker Lionel Messi

Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.
Messi last played a game for Argentina during the 3/4th playoff match in the Copa America and in the same game, he was given a red card for his clash with Chile's midfielder Gary Medel
Argentina's football federation announced the teams for the senior and sub-23 category. In the senior lineup, Sergio Aguero has also been called back into the side.

Messi was handed a three-month ban by CONMEBOL, South America's football governing body after his comments against the corruption and lack of respect shown by the football body.
Messi and CONMEBOL first had a fallout during Argentina's semi-final against Brazil in the Copa America. As Argentina went on to lose the match, Messi alleged that the entire tournament was set-up for Brazil to take the win.
He even lamented upon the second goal that Brazil scored in the match. Aguero was fouled inside the penalty box, however, the match officials did not consult Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Argentina is scheduled to play two friendly matches against Brazil and Uruguay.
The senior men's team is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada.
Defenders: Juan Foyth, Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Walter Kannemann, Marcos Rojo, Nehuen Perez, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos.
Attackers: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:09 IST

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Chris Lynn lauds Maxwell for taking break from cricket for mental health

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Chris Lynn has said that the news related to Glenn Maxwell's mental health issues sent shivers down his spine and he also lauded the all-rounder for realising that cricket is not for him right now.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Will make it a fantastic event: Sourav Ganguly on day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has not left any stone unturned to make the event 'fantastic'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

Pakistan announces women's squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday announced their 15-player women squad for the two-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

It's okay to play without Shakib: Liton Das ahead of 1st T20I...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh batsman Liton Das on Thursday said 'it is okay' to play without Shakib Al Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:25 IST

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:27 IST

It's all about keeping scoreboard clean: Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Indian team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it is all about keeping the scoreboard clean.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:01 IST

Delhi T20I: Amidst pollution concerns, Bangladesh's Liton Das...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst growing concerns over pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:42 IST

Shakib's ban will be a shock to the system: Mohammad Ashraful

London [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Former Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Ashraful has said that the ban imposed on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to be a shock to the system.

Read More
iocl