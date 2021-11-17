Argentina storms into World Cup 2022 in Qatar after draw against Brazil

San Juan [Puerto Rico], November 17 (ANI): Despite a goalless game against the arch-rivals Brazil, Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

Argentina went against Brazil in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers clash but the match ended up with a 0-0 draw.

Argentina, who is unbeaten in the last 27 matches, booked their place at the World Cup 2022 after Uruguay and Chile got defeated by Bolivia and Ecuador, respectively.



The Lionel Messi led-side has qualified for the World Cup for the 13th time in a row, having failed to qualify only once, for the 1970 finals in Mexico.

Earlier, Brazil had qualified after defeating Colombia 1-0 on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Monday, England also booked their World Cup 2022 spot with a thumping win against San Marino by 10-0.

In October this year, Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.

The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year. (ANI)

