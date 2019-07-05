Argentina was a complicated rival, says Brazilian skipper Alves

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 4 (ANI): Brazilian skipper Dani Alves has admitted that his team made a huge effort to beat Argentina 2-0 and advance to the 2019 Copa America final as they were a very complicated rival.

"Argentina was a very complicated rival. We had to make a huge effort so that Brazil could win the South American derby," Copa America official website quoted Dani Alves, as saying.

Alves, after a great performance, said that the match between the two South American powers are always neck-to-neck.

The player referred to the header of Sergio Aguero that hit the crossbar in the first half and the Lionel Messi's shoot who also hit the right post of Alisson in the second half.

"We are closer to our goal, everything we did from the beginning we are now achieving it, we knew it was not easy," Alves said.

"I think a lot of people have questioned us, but we trust a lot in ourselves, in our proposal, in our work, we are harvesting the fruits we plant every day," he added.

Brazil will play against Peru on Monday in the Copa America 2019 final at the Maracana stadium. (ANI)

