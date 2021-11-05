Argentine Football Association set to launch commercial operations in India

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Friday that it is set to begin its commercial operations in India with the official launch of AFA social media handles for the Indian audience.

The respective social media handles will serve as a targeted medium to reach and interact with football fans in India with a more focussed approach. The Latin American federation has formed an official partnership with sports marketing agency India On Track to develop specific digital content for the Indian market.

Speaking about the AFA's expansion plan in India, AFA President Claudio Tapia said, "We are very happy and have great expectations with this project. We have seen in these years everything that the Argentine National Team generates in the Indian public and we know the potential that exists in that market."



"The National Team and the Professional League will from now on have an official presence in India and this will undoubtedly generate new income for AFA, in addition to continuing to position our brand globally. Argentine soccer must follow this path of expansion throughout the world and this is an important step in that direction," he added.

As part of the agreement, India On Track will manage the Argentine Football Association's commercial activities in India. Moreover, the AFA will also aim to establish an e-commerce network to market official products of La Albiceleste in India.

Speaking about the partnership with the AFA, India On Track Founder Vivek Sethia said, "We are excited about this partnership with AFA. With India On Track's expertise in digital content creation and sports asset management, we are keen to take on the challenge of penetrating and engaging with a new section of football fans in India for the AFA." (ANI)

