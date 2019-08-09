Aritz Aduriz to retire at the end of season

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has said that he will retire from the game at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"I will leave football when I finish this season. It makes me especially excited to be able to leave it at Athletic. The aim of saying it now is to avoid distractions so I can focus everything on the team," Goal.com quoted Aduriz as saying

Aduriz is hoping to have a good season and offer something beautiful to the fans.

"Hopefully, we can end the year with something very nice and we can offer all our fans something beautiful," he said.

"I feel very happy to be able to leave football at Athletic. I will compete and enjoy every day until the end. We believe the end never comes, but choosing the end and where I will be at the end is an immense privilege," Aduriz added.

Aduriz said it is a 'thoughtful decision'.

"It is a thoughtful decision, which I could've taken last year, but circumstances have made it this year. It is a decision made with my family. I am very proud that I end at Athletic," he said. (ANI)

