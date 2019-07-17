Arsenal being patient and calm regarding new signings

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they are being patient and calm regarding new signings as they want to sign players who can help them with a big performance.

"We are being patient and calm because we really want to sign players who can help us with a big performance, and also because we think in the team we have very good players and young players. We also need to take the best player in some positions," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.

Arsenal finished on the fifth position in Premier League last season but Emery assured the supporters that they are going to build a 'very good' team.

"Really, I can say to our supporters that we are going to have a very good team with the players that are there now and also with three or four players who can help us in a few days," he said.

Emery further added: "We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target. And after, if we cannot achieve that, then the second. But we are thinking every time that they are going to improve our squad." (ANI)

