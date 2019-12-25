Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta names coaching team

London [UK], Dec 25 (ANI): After taking charge as Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta has named his core coaching team.

Freddie Ljungberg remains as an assistant coach and will be joined by Albert Stuivenberg. Steve Round has also been named as an assistant coach.

Inaki Cana Pavon joins the club as a goalkeeping coach from Brentford to work with Sal Bibbo.

Arteta said that he was delighted to have the talented coaches.

"I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arteta was appointed as the team's head coach on December 20. (ANI)

