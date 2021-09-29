Arsenal expect injured Granit Xhaka to be out for three months

London [UK], September 29 (ANI): Arsenal FC is expecting Granit Xhaka to be out of action for approximately three months, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.

A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Xhaka does not require surgery.



"Granit's recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months," the north-London based club stated on Wednesday.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible," the statement by arsenal.com added.

On the field, Arsenal won the north London derby with a dazzling display of first-half football at a sun-drenched Emirates Stadium to blow Tottenham away on Sunday. (ANI)

