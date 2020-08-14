Arsenal forward Trae Coyle joins Gillingham on loan

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Arsenal on Thursday confirmed that forward Trae Coyle has joined League One side Gillingham on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old was a regular in Premier League 2 side last season, making 15 appearances and scoring three goals in the competition.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Trae all the best for his time with Gillingham and look forward to supporting his ongoing development," Arsenal said in a statement.

A pacy and powerful forward who can play anywhere in the front three, Coyle was an integral member of Arsenal under-18 side as they won the U-18 Premier League South title in 2018/19, scoring eight times during the victorious campaign.

Camden-born Coyle is an England youth international and signed as a scholar in July 2017, with his fine performances soon being rewarded with his first professional contract in January 2018. He now joins Zech Medley, who will also be on loan at Gillingham next season. (ANI)

