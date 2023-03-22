Arsenal is set to face MLS All Stars-Team at Audi Field

London [United Kingdom], March 22 (ANI): Current Premier League leaders and one of the most decorated teams in the history of English Football, Arsenal is set to face MLS All-Stars Team.

Arsenal released an official statement to confirm their participation in the tournament.

"We can confirm that we'll play at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on July 19, against an MLS All-Stars team."

Arsenal's Sporting Director Eduardo Cesar Daud Gaspar, expressed his feelings about this fixture. He said: "Our match against MLS All-Stars in July is a great opportunity for Mikel and the squad to prepare ahead of the new season, facing a strong opposition. We're currently working on our pre-season plans and we look forward to announcing further details soon," as quoted by Arsenal.



Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta added: "It's great that we're playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July. Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we're looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023/24 season," as quoted by Arsenal.

While Mikel Arteta will be available to provide technical assistance to the Gunners, the MLS All-Stars team will be led by Manchester United club legend Wayne Rooney. DC United released an official statement.

"D.C. United Head Coach Wayne Rooney will serve as head coach for the MLS All-Stars as they take on the storied Premier League club. The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will be Rooney's third MLS All-Star appearance as he played in the 2019 edition against Atletico Madrid and played against the MLS All-Stars in 2011 as a member of Manchester United," as quoted by DC United.

DC United manager Wayne Rooney reflected on the importance of this fixture. "I've had a front-row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager," said Wayne Rooney, D.C. United Head Coach.

"The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fan base here in DC," as quoted by DC United. (ANI)

