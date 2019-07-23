Arsenal manager hails Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as 'very good player'

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos calling him a 'very good' player.

Emery's statement coincides with the speculation that Ceballos is moving to Arsenal.

"We were speaking about the possibility to sign one player on loan and we have different names. The club was working on that. Ceballos is a very good player. I know him from Betis at the beginning and also at Real Madrid," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.

Arsenal have won all their three pre-season games against Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina, which took place in the US. The club gave youngsters a chance during the pre-season games.

Arsenal are gearing themselves up to play against Real Madrid and will face Newcastle in their Premier League opener.

Regarding young players' involvement in future matches, Emery said: "It depends on the matches. Tomorrow, at the beginning I want to take more minutes with the players thinking about our progress for the first match against Newcastle."

"But also, we are going to use some young players at the beginning or during the match to continue trying with this difficult capacity against Real Madrid," he added.

Arsenal will compete against Real Madrid on July 24. (ANI)

