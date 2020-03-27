Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'feeling completely recovered' from coronavirus

London [UK], Mar 27 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who contracted the coronavirus, said he feels that he has 'completely recovered'.

"I am feeling completely recovered, it's true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment... I don't know, I felt something within me, that I had it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arteta also urged people to stay at home.

"I encourage everybody please to be responsible and stay at home as much as possible. That is all we can do from our position, we don't have the ability to help others in other circumstances, so please at least stay at home and do what is required," he said.

"We have to try to help the NHS as much as possible and we have to give the opportunity to the elderly people who need this more than anybody else to get the treatment they require. We have to slow the process down and the virus down, so please stay at home," Arteta added.

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to COVID-19, the professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April. (ANI)

