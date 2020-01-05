Arsenal need clarity with captaincy: Mikel Arteta

Leeds [UK], Jan 5 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the side needs to have stability with the captaincy.

"The more stability we can generate with our captain and the players we have in the squad, I think the more clarity we will have to transmit to the fans what we are trying to do," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"There are many factors, some we cannot control, but at the moment everything is ok and not the time for me to change things in place because I haven't seen real things to make the decisions," he added.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the current Gunners skipper after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the armband last year after clashing with fans in October.

"I have been at clubs that have four or five captains. It is more a leadership group than captains. In the end, it is one guy wearing the armband and after the team picks the leaders," Arteta said.

"We have some leaders, some are more leaders on the pitch and some more outside the pitch. Some have an influence on players that is very necessary. We want to bring all together," he added.

Arsenal are at the tenth spot with 27 points in 212 games in the Premier League. Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League game on Thursday and will next face Crystal Palace on January 11. (ANI)

