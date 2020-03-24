Arsenal players not to resume training amid coronavirus concerns, club confirms

London [UK], Mar 24 (ANI): Arsenal players were scheduled to resume training on Tuesday but the club said it would 'inappropriate and irresponsible' to ask players to comeback amid coronavirus concerns. Therefore, they will continue to stay at home.

"Our men's first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday (March 24) after completing 14-days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home," the statement added.

Arsenal, in its statement, also announced that they will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers on their payroll up to April 30.

"We will continue to pay matchday and non-matchday casual workers on our payroll up to April 30, 2020. This gesture reflects our gratitude to them and our desire to ease their financial concerns during this challenging period," the statement read.

Arsenal managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, said: "We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day. We rely on their tireless service to provide a first-class experience for our fans, on matchdays and non-matchdays."

"These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers. This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to April 30," he added. (ANI)

