Arsenal provides update on Kieran Tierney injury

London [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): English Premier League club Arsenal have revealed that the team expects Scotland footballer Kieran Tierney to miss around three months due to a dislocated shoulder.

Tierney was forced to leave in the second half after falling badly in a match against West Ham on December 10.

He lasted 29 minutes in the Premier League match, in which Arsenal registered a 3-1 victory.

"Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham United. Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months," the clubs official website read.

On Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, the Gunners said, "Concussion, sustained strike to the head from the ball during West Ham United. Will miss Manchester City and will be managed as per concussion protocols."

Arsenal is scheduled to take on Manchester City in the Premier League today. (ANI)

