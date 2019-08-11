Arsenal secure 1-0 win over Newcastle

England [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal defeated Newcastle by 1-0 in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.

Although Newcastle lost the match, they gave a very tough competition for Arsenal. The first-half witnessed no goal as both the teams managed to restrict each other from scoring.

However, in the second-half, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brilliant goal to put his side on a dominating position in the match. He scored the goal in the 58th minute of the game.

Aubameyang was playing his 50th Premier League match.

Newcastle failed to level the score and faced a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Arsenal will now face Burnley FC on August 17 while Newcastle will compete against Norwich City on the same day. (ANI)

